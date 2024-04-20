Sabrina Carpenter to emerge as next 'bad girl of pop' after Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recently advocated her support for her friend and mentor Taylor Swift on her international Eras Tour, channeling her reputation as the emerging ‘bad girl of pop.’
Carpenter, who rose to fame after serving as a child Disney star, playing girl teen Maya Hart on Girl Meets World in 2014, is firmly building her reputation as the new “bad girl of pop,” owing to her feuds with fellow popstars, as well as a steamy lingerie shoot for Kim Kardashian’s Skims.
According to The Sun, a pop insider commented on Sabrina’s charisma, noting: “Sabrina was always the golden girl when growing up and people still see her as this innocent little girl rather than a nearly 25-year-old woman, it’s like they don’t want her to change.”
"Being a child Disney star has its pros and cons but that’s not how she wants to be known as and this role in Skims is going to change everything."
"She’s seen it happen to former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez and how they struggled to shed their image and be taken seriously as a star in their own right. And everyone loves to see a good girl turn bad and the fallout from that – it’s the ultimate form of rebellion."
Further offering an insight into Sabrina’s thought process on becoming the next “big thing,” the insider noted that the singer is adamant to show off her talent and personality "in buckets."
