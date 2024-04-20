Meghan Markle sends fans wild with engagement ring's new look in latest photos

Meghan Markle causes fans frenzy with new photos

Meghan Markle has caused an online fan frenzy with her latest photographs with her friends as she appeared wearing her newly altered engagement ring.

Prince Harry gave Meghan an engagement ring, featuring a gold band and three diamonds, before their wedding day. The Duke designed the beautiful piece of Jewelry himself, which had a central diamond and two smaller diamonds on either side of it.

The central diamond was significant because Botswana was where the couple allegedly got engaged, while the other two diamonds belonged to Princess Diana. However, the engagement ring was altered a few months after Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

In new photos, Meghan appears wearing the ring with her two friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Abigail Spencer. The ring's diamond appears to have "changed size".

The Duchess has made some alterations to the ring, replacing the yellow gold band with a delicate diamond-studded band instead.



But the former Suits star's eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the engagement ring diamond also appears to have grown in size, with one social media user wroting: "I’ve been saying she took the ring off to slowly change the size of the diamond. What do we have here!?"



Another reacted as saying: "Yeah, that looks like a diamond twice the size of the original one."

"So that’s why she didn’t wear it for so long. In the hope that no one would compare pictures," wrote another.

"Looks bigger than the original," added one user.



One royal watcher responded : "I noticed that too. She definitely had a larger diamond reset."



However, Meghan's fans defended the Duchess for the change, commenting: "A lot of women have their diamonds upgraded."

Another went on: "It could be the same ring just with two other bands on her finger, a wedding band and eternity one perhaps?"