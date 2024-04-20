Jimmy Kimmel's 'brutally honest' trolls target Lara Trump for 'robotic' vocals

Jimmy Kimmel trolls Lara Trump, comparing her with Taylor Swift

Jimmy Kimmel recently trolled Lara Trump for her singing skills, claiming that "autotune doesn’t work on everybody."



On Thursday, April 18, during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host revealed that “Taylor Swift’s album isn’t the only major release this month.”

He further went on, adding: "It’s the biggest, but we also got a new single a couple of weeks ago from RNC co-chair and former first daughter-in-law Lara Trump."

Kimmel admitted that the host might be a bit biased about Lara Trump, who is also a daughter-in-law to Donald Trump.

Referring to Lara as "Taylor Not-Too-Swift," the comedian sent his team to the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, asking for “brutally honest” reviews.

They further claimed that the song was a "leaked track" from a renowned artist’s album.

As the show proceeded, Kimmel asked the public to listen and guess the artist, in an attempt for a “little” fun with his audience.

With Lara Trump belting out lyrics such as: "Talking to that little girl/ riding on a pegasus/ tell her everything’s gonna be alright," Jimmy directed the viewers to pay attention.

Commenting on the singer’s vocals, one listener said: "Honestly, I don’t know who that is; it’s not very good."

While others chimed in, adding: "really, really robotic – more like AI"