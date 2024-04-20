Zara Tindall urged to step up to support Prince William

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is reportedly under pressure as his family deals with a health crisis.

After King Charles diagnosis was revealed in February, William had been undertaking some of the duties of the monarch while his wife, Kate Middleton, recovered from abdominal surgery.

However, after Kate’s shocking cancer diagnosis came up the next month, William had temporarily stepped back from duties to support family.

While there aren’t many royal working members of the family, many of the duties are undertaken by Princess Anne, who is also at the risk of taking an ill, Wellbeing experts at GoSmokeFree previously expressed.

Now, fans are rallying and urging Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, to step up support Prince William in his time of need, as she stepped out at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday alongside her husband, Mike Tindall.

“Zara Tindall would be an absolutely excellent choice to join the working royals and support William, just as Princess Anne has supported her brother Charles admirably and loyally for decades,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another noted, “Zara and Louise are great choices as potential working royals," referring to Zara's cousin Lady Louise Windsor, 20.”

“It would be great for the Royal Family if Zara was a working royal. She’s the eldest of the late Queen's grandchildren,” one more echoed.

Zara, who was raised without a title, works as a professional equestrian.