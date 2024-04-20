Royal expert shares truth about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage, relationship

Royal expert shares truth about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot six years ago, have been sitting in headlines since the day first of their marriage.



A royal expert has shared true story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship and their new life in the US.

"I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan. I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her. She is in control and I think as long as she is in control she is happy," claimed Ingrid Seward.



She told The Sun: "I think the marriage is good and they’re very happy. Who wouldn’t be happy living in that gorgeous house with two lovely children."



Ingrid's comments come after Harry and Meghan were seen putting on an amorous display over the weekend.

The Duchess planted the tender smooch on Harry after his team reigned victorious at the fundraising polo event.

According to body language expert Judi James the PDA-filled moment illustrated the levels of like-minded synchronicity that has grown over the years.