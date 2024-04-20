Taylor Swift's Fortnight Challenge invites fans to post moments 'along the theme'

Taylor Swift invites fans to Fortnight Challenge

Taylor Swift recently announced a Fortnight Challenge for her fans following the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The American pop star even briefed fans on all the details for them to participate on April 19.

Focusing on the specifics, the singer took to social media asking fans to post moments of their life, showing 14 memorable moments of life.

“The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge, showing 14 clips from 14 moments of your life… only on @YouTube Shorts,” the post on X, formerly known as Twitter read.

Marking the biggest collaboration of the year between Swift and Post Malone, the lyrics largely focus on going through a dilemma of emotions after a relationship is over.

Swift appeared to sing about a short-lived romance, emphasizing the hardships that come along with it.

She unveiled the audio of Fortnight, leaving the fans wondering whether the Antihero hitmaker directed it at her former boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

For the unversed, Fortnight refers to a short span of time, being The Tortured Poets Department’s lead single.