Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plans for 2024 Met Gala revealed

As the 2024 Met Gala inches closer, the guest list of the coveted event is starting to get clearer.



It appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be among the celebs walking the steps of the Met in New York City, per a report by Us Weekly.

“Taylor and Travis are not going to the Met Gala,” an insider told the outlet, noting the couple “passed” on the invite.

However, the insider revealed that there is a possibility of their plans changing last minute. “They might go as it gets closer, but for now, they are not going,” the source said.

Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016. Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning musician has also not stepped on red carpet together with her beau.

Apart from Swift and Kelce, Page Six reported that celebrities who are expected to attend are Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner along with momager Kris Jenner.

Moreover, the outlet also suggested that Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Met regular Cara Delevingne will also be there.

This time around, the Met Gala, known as the Oscars of fashion, hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.