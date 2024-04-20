‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ sequel in works after 30 years

Buckle up for another wild ride with the trio Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce, and Hugo Weaving

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is getting a long-awaited sequel!

Three decades after the original cult classic hit the screens, director Stephen Elliott is gearing up for the sequel, with the trio of stars Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce, and Hugo Weaving reprising their iconic roles, Variety reported on Friday, April 19.

Elliott is not only returning to direct but also taking on the roles of writer and producer. He's currently on the lookout for a producing partner to join the project.

While details about the plot are still tightly under wraps, reports suggest that the sequel will explore the life of Tick's seven-year-old son from the original film, now all grown up.

For a flashback, the 1994 film follows the adventures of Bernadette, a transgender woman played by Stamp, and two drag queens, Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygood fellow and Tick Mitzi Del Bra, portrayed by Weaving and Pearce, respectively.

Together, the trio embarks on a road trip across the Australian Outback in a bus nicknamed Priscilla.

The original earned an Oscar for outstanding costume design and two Golden Globe nominations, including one for Stamp's leading performance