'Chrisley Knows Best' Lindsie Chrisley avoids jail time for assaulting ex

Lindsie Chrisley accused of attacking ex boyfriend

Chirsley Knows Best alum Lindise Chrisley has been reportedly accused of physically attacking her former beau, Thomas Mollura and his girlfriend.

This came after Thomas claimed that Lindsie punched his girlfriend Julie Dovu in the face.

Revealing the aftermath of their alleged physical confrontation, her ex-boyfriend took to social media to share pictures of his assault injuries, noting that the TV personality attacked him in “six-inch stilettos.”

The shocking images further showcased nasty scratches to Thomas’ neck, arm, and forehead.

via RadarOnline

However, he specifically requested to dismiss the temporary protective order, obtained by Lindsie against him, providing a police report, a witness statement, and a series of photos to back up his claims that she physically assaulted him on multiple occasions.

He claimed that it was Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie, who was the aggressor in their “on-and-off-again” relationship.

According to RadarOnline.com, the two have been through a horrible battle last year, with the former pair hurling allegations of domestic violence against each other.

The images that were captured by the Roswell Police Department itself, confirmed Thomas’ bruises by the medical professor during his October 2022 visit.