Prince Harry ‘heartbreaking’ move gives clear picture of royal feud

Prince Harry forced to take ‘heartbreaking’ step in royal feud despite wanting to reconcile with his family.



The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, may never be able to heal his family rift following his permanent US move, per King Charles’ former royal butler Grant Harrold.

In an interview with Slingo, via The Mirror, Harrold said that Harry has “decided to break away completely from his home, which is very sad.”

“He seems to have decided that that is where he is going to spend most of his time,” he added.

On Monday, Prince Harry formally confirmed his US residency status by acknowledging his Montecito home as his primary resident in the paperwork of his travel company, Travelyst.

The royal informed the British authorities that he has moved and is now “usually resident” in the United States. Moreover, the date that marked the change in his address is also the same as the day of eviction from Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage.

King Charles evicted the couple last year from their Windsor home, a wedding gift from late Queen Elizabeth.

“I am assuming that sadly this means the relationship with his family is not back to where it was and maybe never will,” Harrold explained. “I’ve always thought it would go back but it's possible that the relationship is over.”