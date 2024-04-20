Taylor Swift has no regrets writing songs about Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift has no regrets about writing songs based on her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.



For the unversed, the globally known musician released her new studio album The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

With her album, the globally known artist admitted to closing the painful story of her life, seemingly hinting at her past relationship with the British actor.

Now, Life & Style reported that the Bad Blood singer has "no qualms about the songs being about him and their breakup."

Interestingly, In Summation, the summary poem of her new album, Swift said, "A smirk creeps onto this poet's face / Because it's the worst men that I write best."

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before calling it quits in February 2023.

As of now, the Lover singer has been romantically involved with the NFL athlete Travis Kelce since December 2023.

Moreover, The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's 11th studio album, which she announced at the Grammys in February 2024.