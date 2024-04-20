Taylor Swift engages with a rare ranking of her boyfriends

In a lighthearted Instagram post, Taylor Swift laughed at the list of her former boyfriends in order of dislike.

In an inventive move, Swift's previous and present relationships were categorised in the article, which was uploaded by the media company Betches. Normally, the Dance Moms pyramid is used to classify dancers.

Swift's current companion, Travis Kelce, is positioned at the top of the pyramid, signifying his elite standing.

Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston, and Harry Styles—three of Swift's most talked-about ex-boyfriends who have each shared the limelight with her at different stages of her music career—are included on the middle rung.

Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matty Healy, and Joe Alwyn are on the bottom rung, which reflects a varied history of partnerships that have over time sparked fan conjecture and media hysteria.

A number of additional amusing slides were included in the original Instagram post, one of which compared deciphering Swift's infamous Easter eggs to managing numerous demanding occupations, such as "clocking in the overnight shift at the FBI" and "training for a marathon."

A fan's response to Swift's new lyrics was depicted on a different slide, comparing the song's release to a scene in The Hunger Games, when each new line is as important as a cannon going off.

Given that Swift usually maintains a more controlled and passive social media presence, her choice to participate with this post is exceptional and unusual. Fans' responses to her like on the post have been varied.

While some were shocked and delighted, others found it funny that she acknowledged the rankings created by fans.

Comments such as "I CANT BELIEVE TAYLOR LIKED THIS... SHE IS COMING FOR JOE," and "taylor liking actually has me so weak HAHAHAHA," underscore the impact of her engagement.