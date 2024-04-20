Meghan Markle rejects King Charles’ latest plea to see Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle to reject King Charles’ latest plea to see Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is likely to miss out on reunion with royal family during Balmoral retreat in summer on invitation of King Charles.



In a conversation with TalkTV hosts, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed the Duchess of Sussex would not be willing to accompany husband Prince Harry should he decides to accept his father’s invite.

Moreover, she explained there won’t be a specific invite for the Sussex but rather an open invitation to join the estranged family at the Scottish estate.

“Even if Harry comes, I can’t imagine a world in which Meghan comes over with the kids, it’s really sad,” Griffiths opined.

Noting there’s “no way” the Suits alum would be interested in coming over and staying at Balmoral, the editor-at-large of Mail on Sunday revealed Meghan was “never really very enamored with the rural royal life and the sort of cold two bar radiators and the boot rooms”

“I mean can you imagine Meghan stalking in the highlands all summer? I can’t really to be honest,” the royal expert affirmed.

It comes following a report from Page Six, claiming the 75-year-old monarch extended an invite to Harry and Meghan to Balmoral in hopes to finally reunite with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.