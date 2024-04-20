Rihanna recalls fashion blunders: 'Things I would never do'

Rihanna recalls regretting fashion choices that she said would enough to give her “icks.”

During the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe launch in London on Wednesday, April 17, the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate talked to British Vogue about her favourite, least favourite, and looks that currently "ick" her out.

The mother of two says that flaunting her n***les is one of her current "fashion icks."

"It's gonna sound hypocritical because I did so much s--- in my life. I had my n***les out, I had my panties out..." said the Fenty Beauty founder. "But now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? N**s out?' "

The Grammy winner has worn skin-baring outfits on several occasions, most notably her renowned custom Adam Selman creation, which consisted of an astonishing fishnet dress, gloves, and headdress that were individually decorated with more than 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

Her 2014 Met Gala afterparty gown, a Stella McCartney creation that flaunted a little butt crack and a lot of abs, was another iconic NSFW fashion moment.

Speaking with the outlet, Rihanna said that two of her best fashion moments were from the 2014 Met Gala, and she added that the backless gown is one of her favourite looks as well.

The Umbrella singer claimed to adore her Stella McCartney white crop top worn with the skirt she wore to the actual Gala.

She joked that she "obviously" cherished the outfit she wore to the 2015 Met Gala. An extravagant and overly long stole, part of the Guo Pei design, added even more wow value to an already jaw-dropping gown. She remarked, "Nobody will ever forget that."