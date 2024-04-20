Dick Van Dyke nabs Daytime Emmy nomination at 98

Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest person to bag a Daytime Emmy award nomination

Dick Van Dyke proved once again that age is just a number as he secured a Daytime Emmy nomination, making him the oldest person to achieve this milestone at 98.



People Magazine reported on Friday, April 19, that the legendary actor earned the nod for his guest appearance in the daytime drama series Days of Our Lives as Timothy Robicheaux.

With this latest recognition, Dyke added yet another accolade to his illustrious career, spanning over seven decades.

Having already secured five Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Van Dyke and Company and The Dick Van Dyke Show, the iconic actor was honoured with an induction into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 1995.

He also bagged a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in Bye Bye Birdie and a Grammy Award for his work in Mary Poppins.

In addition, to his numerous achievements, Dyke experienced one of the most touching moments of his life in December 2023 when he was honoured with a two-hour tribute CBS special featuring archival footage and live performances from his decades-long career.

"I never expected that kind of recognition. My whole life went before me. I didn't realise I had done so many things while I was 75 years in show business," he remarked on the occasion.

Dyke first rose to stardom with his iconic role as Rob Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966.