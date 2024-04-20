King Charles’ airplane gets serious damage mid-flight

King Charles received some bad news as his plane was met with an unfortunate incident.



The monarch along with his wife, Queen Camilla, often use the Titan Airways Airbus to travel abroad but an accident occurred mid-air, per GB News.

The outlet reported that in October, three windows of the aircraft fells off when the plane was 14,000 feet in the air after it took off from Stansted Airport on a flight to Florida.

Passengers had noticed “increased cabin noise” after which a crew member discovered one window was visibly loose in its frame.

The aircraft then returned to the airport just 36 minutes after take-off and fortunately none of the 24 passengers onboard were harmed. However, three windows had fallen off and there was fresh impact damage seen on the airplane's tail.

The King and Queen used the same aircraft for a state visit to France last September.

It has also been used for other state business by government officials like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other members of the royal family.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) analysts investigated the matter and found that the windows had shrunk after being exposed to “high intensity” lights used for filming an advert the previous day.