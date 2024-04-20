Meghan Markle plans ‘non-verbal olive branch’ to royals on UK visit

Meghan Markle has been advised to bring her and Prince Harry’s children to the UK during their prospective visit next month.

Speaking to the Daily Express, PR expert Renae Smith claimed Archie and Lilibet could be the key to the royals and the British public warming up to the Sussexes following their betrayal.

The Duke is set to deliver a speech at St. Paul’s Cathedral service to mark 10th anniversary of Thr Invctus Games in London on May 8.

It is currently uncertain whether the Suits alum will accompany Harry to celebrate the milestone for his charity game event.

"The presence of their children could help to soften public criticism or media backlash (as people are usually kinder when children are involved) - and highlight the familial aspect of their lives, which is relatable to many,” Renae said to the outlet.

"From a strategic standpoint, it could serve as a gesture towards reconciliation, offering a non-verbal olive branch to the royal family and the public - by sharing what is most precious to them,” she explained.

However, the founder and director of Atticism noted, "If the decision is made to include their children, managing privacy and security becomes paramount, as does ensuring that the children's involvement is appropriate and in their best interest.

"As with most situations - you have to weigh up the potential benefits and drawbacks, the message it sends to the public and the royal family, and how it aligns with their broader goals and values,” shared the expert.

“Sadly for Meghan and Harry - they’ve tarnished their relationship with the media and the royals significantly - and this will be a consideration that needs to be taken into account for quite some time!" Smith added.