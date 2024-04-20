Keanu Reeves to star in Ruben Östlund’s disaster movie ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Ruben Östlund's much awaited next film, The Entertainment System Is Down, which is a two-time Palme d'Or winner, Variety has confirmed.



Although the precise storyline of the film is still unknown, Östlund has hinted at it multiple times, describing it as a social satire that takes place on a lengthy journey when the entertainment system malfunctions, causing passengers to become agitated and chaotic.

For the past five years, the Swedish director has been gathering anecdotes for the film, and he recently finished writing the screenplay. Although Reeves' precise role in the movie is unknown, it most likely involves dark humour consistent with Östlund's style of black comedy.

Along with several other worldwide talents, Reeves will be a member of the ensemble cast. Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, will be followed by this film from Östlund.

Even more ambitious than his English-language debut Triangle of Sadness, which included a large cast including Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson along with exotic settings, The Entertainment System Is Down is set to be Östlund's most ambitious picture to date.

Regarding the project, Östlund stated to Variety last year that it will examine "how modern human beings are wrecked under these circumstances" and be "a study of how human beings interact in this little laboratory that is a plane."

He went on to say that he hoped it will result in the largest walkout in Cannes Film Festival history.

The Entertainment System Is Down is being produced by Östlund and Erik Hemmendorff under the brand Plattform Produktion, which is situated in Goteborg, Sweden. Philippe Bober's Coproduction Office is handling co-production duties and handling the movie's worldwide sales.