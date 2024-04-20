Allman Brothers Band honours ex-bandmate Dickey Betts after guitarist’s death

Allman Brothers Band issued a heartfelt statement following Dickey Betts death

Allman Brothers Band paid tribute to Dickey Betts, one of the founders of the rock band, following his death at the age of 80.



A day after Betts’ death was confirmed by his family, his former bandmates issued a heartfelt statement to People on Friday, April 19.

"With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health," the Grammy-winning band began in the press release.

"Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including Blue Sky, Rambling Man, Jessica, In Memory of Elizabeth Reed and many others," the band, co-founded by brothers Duane and Gregg Allman with an original line-up featuring Betts, Butch Trucks, Berry Oakley and Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, added.

"He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, gold, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in one and excelled at anything that caught his attention," the statement continued, "Betts joins his brother Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman."

Adding to the list of the dead members and crew, the musicians went on, "as well as ABB crew, members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan, Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen."

The band wrapped up the lengthy note by extending their condolences to the family.

Additionally, the influential singer, songwriter and guitarist performed with the bands from 1969 to 2000.

His family announced his death news via his official Instagram account alongside a throwback photo of Betts.