Taylor Swift reveals rare PDA-filled moment with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was not afraid to share a PDA-filled moment with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

After releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the Grammy-winning musician, 34, shared a never-before-seen video featuring a clip of her and the NFL star, 34.

Swift is seen stirring food in a simple black tank top with jeans and a gold necklace. Kelce, who was wearing a black cardigan, was then seen kissing the singer on the cheek as he swooped from the side.

The moment appeared to be a spontaneous one as Swift was shocked by the move and began to giggle. The video then cut to the next clip of Swift working out at the gym.

Lavender Haze singer’s cat Benjamin Button also makes a cute cameo in the video.

“Share your ‘fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge [white heart emoji] brought to you by YouTube Shorts,” she captioned the clips, which were presumably shot in the last two weeks.

On Thursday, April 18, Swift announced that Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, would be the first single off TTPD, sharing a sneak peek teaser hours later.