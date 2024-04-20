Kate Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn engage in cute birthday banter

Kate Hudson gives a fun-witty reply to mom Goldie Hawn on birthday wish

Kate Hudson turned 45, and Goldie Hawn treated her daughter with an endearing birthday wish.

Taking the birthday mood over social media on Friday, April 19, the Private Benjamin actress shared an Instagram post with a throwback picture featuring the young mother-daughter duo.

In the snapshot, the two hugged while sporting the same outfits: white tank tops paired with blue jeans.

The photograph was accompanied by a caption that read, "Happy Birthday, my darling @katehudson."

"Among all the things you have already accomplished in your life—amazing mother, great dancer, Academy Award-nominated actress, and now a fantastic singer—let us not forget you were the fastest runner in high school and all of LA!" Hawn, 78, listed her daughter’s achievements in the fun tribute.

"SO KEEP ON RUNNING SWEETHEART. You’re a RACEHORSE. I love you," she wrapped up the caption with several emojis, including a red heart, part popper, birthday cake and celebratory smiley emojis.



In the comments section, Hudson replied to her mum, "Haha! Mama you’re the best! Being fast is still is my favorite accomplishment [winking face]."

"Catch me if you can!! [laughing and dancing emoji] Love you so much [red heart emoji],” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wrapped up the caption playfully.

Additionally, Hudson received several more birthday wishes on Instagram from her friends and fellows, including messages from Reese Witherspoon, Sara Foster and Ike Barinholtz.