Shonda Rhimes remembers 'fun, interesting' first meeting with Taylor Swift

Shonda Rhimes took a moment to think back on the first time she met with Taylor Swift, when her song White Horse used to open season five of the popular ABC series Grey's Anatomy.

When the Grammy-winning singer visited her office in 2008 and sang her hit song Love Story, the showrunner recalled the incident in an interview with People magazine.

“I remember she was an interesting artist,” Rhimes told the publication. “It’s so funny because, back then, she showed up in my office with bare feet. She went off and played ‘Love Story’ and was like, ‘I really love your show.’ I had no idea who she was. I was like, ‘This kid’s adorable. Like, I love this song. The song was really good.’”

Betsy Beers, executive producer of Grey, also added her perspective, pointing out that many of the characters on the long-running show meet people before they get their big break and are just starting out in their careers.

“I mean, Taylor Swift came into my office with a guitar,” she remembered, “one of the loveliest people I’d ever met and started playing this song. And Taylor Swift has done incredibly well.”

The Bridgerton creator continued to commend Swift's cultural impact since then, citing her prolific output and role as "kind of the voice of what that generation is in people's heads" in other parts of the interview.

“You know what I mean? How they’re perpetually like the same emotional age somehow,” Rhimes continued. “And in a good way. So I thought, yeah, her songs do become woven in because honestly, that’s what everybody’s listening to, but also they feel good and they work.”