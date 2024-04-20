‘Pulp Fiction’ cast reunite after 3 decades at film’s anniversary

'Pulp Fiction' star Bruce Willis did not joined his co-stars at the celebratory

John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, and Samuel L. Jackson reunited to commemorate three decades of the iconic film Pulp Fiction.

The stars came together for a special screening of the 1994 blockbuster at the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 18, as reported by People Magazine.

They graced the red carpet, striking poses for a slew of photos, celebrating the legacy of Pulp Fiction, which debuted 30 years ago.

Alongside the four headliners, other stellar cast members made appearances, including Phil LaMarr, Rosanna Arquette, Julia Sweeney, Eric Stoltz, and Frank Whaley.

The Father-daughter duo posed at the red carpet of TCM Film Festival 2024

John's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, accompanied her father on the red carpet, showing her support for the film's 30th anniversary.

Notably, Bruce Willis, one of the acclaimed co-stars, couldn't attend the event due to his condition—he revealed his frontotemporal dementia in 2023. However, his wife and daughter honoured him by attending the event.

Bruce Willis Wife and daughter honored him at Pulp Fiction anniversary event

John, 71, remembered Willis at the event, "I do miss him, I’ll always miss him."

"He’s still here, and his daughter is here to represent him, just like my daughter is here to represent me," he added during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Additionally, Pulp Fiction marked Quentin Tarantino’s breakthrough, soaring him to success as a filmmaker following his 1992 release, Reservoir Dogs, which also featured Keitel.