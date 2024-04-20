Taylor Swift features Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles in ‘Fortnight’ music video

Taylor Swift gave a special tribute to the 1989 classic movie, Dead Poets Society, with not just her newly-released album but also with the music video of Fortnight.

Released on Friday, the Grammy-winning musician, 34, released her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which appeared to be an inspiration from the cult-favourite movie.

The music video for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, also had special appearances from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who starred as Todd Anderson and Knox Overstreet in the movie.

“‘Todd’ & ‘Knox’ from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor,” Hawke wrote in the caption, alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes images.

He added, “Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone.”

In the music video, Hawke, 53, and Charles, 52, play scientists working in a lab as Swift is hooked to an upright table reminiscent of a scene from Frankenstein. The actors check her vitals and read paperwork before giving the star a major shock.

Swift, who is known for planting Easter Eggs in her projects, appeared to reference to some big hints in Fortnight. The singer was born in 1989, the same year of the movie release, and the name also feels very inspired.