Teyana Taylor finally rubbishes romance rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Teyana Taylor gives best response to romance rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Teyana Taylor has recently rubbished romance rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio one month after their pre-Oscars video went viral.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, the singer addressed the video where she and the Titanic star were seen quite close at a pre-Oscars party.

In photos, Taylor was spotted whispering in DiCaprio’s ear and touching the side of his head. So finally the singer explained what was really happening in the video.

"Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him," said the Gonna Love Me vocalist.

She told the outlet, "I was literally helping him with his bun."

When asked about close-talking conversation, Taylor shared the subject was cornbread.

She mentioned, "And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast."

"We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good,” stated the 33-year-old.

Taylor mentioned that her relation with Leonardo had changed over time and now they are more like siblings than co-stars.

The singer noted, "He is like the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taylor is also geared up to make her big screen directorial debut.

"I just got greenlit to direct my first feature film called Get Lite featuring the incredible Storm Reid," she revealed.

Taylor added, "So I'm very, very excited about that. A lot of good things happening."

On the personal front, Taylor reportedly ended her marriage to Iman Shupert last year and since then her focus is on work.