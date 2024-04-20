John Travolta reflects on working experience with Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction

John Travolta recalls working with Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction

John Travolta has recently reflected on his working experience with Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis on the ocassion of movie's 30th anniversary.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 30th anniversary screening of the cult classic at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, John revealed he and Bruce "already had a history by the time they stepped on set to film the Quentin Tarantino action movie".

"We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it," said the Grease actor.

John recalled, "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" remarked the 70-year-old.

The Hairspray actor told the outlet, "There was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

The screening was attended by almost all the cast of the movie including Uma Thurman, Samuel L Jackson, Christopher Walken and many more.

However, Bruce could not attend the celebratory event because of his ongoing health conditions amid aphasia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Pulp Fiction, which was released in 1994, had earnd seven Oscar nominations at the time.