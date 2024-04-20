Prince Harry officially establishes US residency

Prince Harry has officially declared his residency in the United States, marking a significant step in his and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's, transition away from royal life.



Their relocation to a villa in Southern California four years ago signaled the couple's intent to establish roots in America.

This week, a travel company associated with Prince Harry filed paperwork with British authorities, formally confirming his status as a US resident.

This decision to step back from their royal duties and pursue opportunities in America has been met with both fascination and criticism.

In recent months, he has openly discussed issues within the monarchy, including allegations of unconscious racism, both in a Netflix series and in his upcoming autobiography, Spare.

Harry's formal confirmation of his US residency comes through paperwork filed by Travalyst Ltd, a company primarily owned by the prince and established in 2020 with a mission to promote sustainable tourism globally.

The documentation, received by Companies House on Monday, signifies another step in Harry's distancing from his former role as a counsellor of state to the king.

Despite retaining the title of counsellor of state, a position allowing royal family members to deputize for the monarch in certain circumstances, Harry's practical involvement in such duties has diminished.

Parliament was informed in 2022 that only working members of the royal family would be called upon to fulfill these responsibilities.

The Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, has raised concerns regarding the Department of Homeland Security's approval of Prince Harry's US visa application.

This decision comes in light of revelations about the prince's past drug use.

In response, the foundation has taken legal action, petitioning a judge to compel the department to disclose Harry's immigration file.

Their argument contends that either he provided false information on his visa application or received preferential treatment, as a history of drug use typically disqualifies an applicant from obtaining a visa.