Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie share steamy red carpet moment for 'You'

Penn Badgley and co-star Charlotte Ritchie set the streets of New York abuzz as they filmed a sizzling scene for the upcoming season of You this week.
In the sexually-charged thriller Badgley portrays a serial stalker entangled in obsessive relationships with various women.
As You enters its fifth and final season, his character, Joe, finds himself navigating the dangers posed by a serial killer.
In the latest season, Joe's romantic entanglement with Charlotte's character, Kate, introduces viewers to the world of a wealthy society family.
The on-screen chemistry between Badgley and Ritchie was palpable as they filmed a passionate kiss scene, showcasing the high-octane glamour synonymous with Kate's affluent lifestyle.
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie kissed while cameras flashed around them.
Badgley epitomized his character's magnetic charm in a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a matching tie and slicked-back hair, showcasing his matinee idol allure.
In contrast, Ritchie exuded Upper East Side sophistication in a shimmering silver gown that elegantly grazed the floor, offering a tantalizing glimpse of décolletage.
Dick Van Dyke adds another feather to his cap with 2024 Daytime Emmy nomination
Prince Harry’s latest decision is a ‘sad’ situation despite possible reconciliation
Rihanna admits some of her fashion choices have given her ick
Prince Harry made the decision he is ought to regret
The storyline is still unknown
Meghan Markle is rumoured to accompany Prince Harry to UK next month