Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie share steamy red carpet moment for 'You'

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie heat up 'You' red carpet.

Penn Badgley and co-star Charlotte Ritchie set the streets of New York abuzz as they filmed a sizzling scene for the upcoming season of You this week.

In the sexually-charged thriller Badgley portrays a serial stalker entangled in obsessive relationships with various women.

As You enters its fifth and final season, his character, Joe, finds himself navigating the dangers posed by a serial killer.

In the latest season, Joe's romantic entanglement with Charlotte's character, Kate, introduces viewers to the world of a wealthy society family.

The on-screen chemistry between Badgley and Ritchie was palpable as they filmed a passionate kiss scene, showcasing the high-octane glamour synonymous with Kate's affluent lifestyle.

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie kissed while cameras flashed around them.

Badgley epitomized his character's magnetic charm in a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a matching tie and slicked-back hair, showcasing his matinee idol allure.

In contrast, Ritchie exuded Upper East Side sophistication in a shimmering silver gown that elegantly grazed the floor, offering a tantalizing glimpse of décolletage.



