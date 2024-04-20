Drake drops Kendrick Lamar diss track 'Push Ups' on major platforms

Drake delivers blistering response with 'Push Ups.'

Drake's diss track Push Ups, which initially surfaced last weekend, has now been officially released on various streaming platforms.



The cover art features a shoe-sizing tag, a reference to Drake mocking Kendrick Lamar's purportedly small feet in the song.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Drake shared the track, taking another jab at Lamar with the caption, "Push Ups All platforms like the shoes like the shoes you need… Let’s get it bro."

However, Kendrick Lamar isn't the sole focus of Drake's response to Lamar's verse on 'Like That,' which shook up the rap scene and continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Other artists, including Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross, are also believed to be targeted in Drake's lyrics.

Drake appears to ridicule Lamar over his physique and financial agreements related to his deal with Top Dawg Entertainment."

In his fiery diss track he delivers scathing verses aimed at several targets, including Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin.

Referencing Lamar's alleged shoe size and criticizing his recent projects, the singer questions the financial arrangements of Lamar's deal with Top Dawg Entertainment.

He dismisses the idea of Lamar being on the same level as him, asserting his dominance as the superior artist.



