Timothee Chalamet's late-night intensity in Bob Dylan's biopic

Timothée Chalamet's dedication to Bob Dylan role shines in James Mangold's filming.

Timothée Chalamet, the acclaimed 28-year-old actor, was captured putting in late-night hours on the set of his latest project.

Portraying the legendary musician Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, he was spotted during a night shoot in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Oscar nominee exuded retro charm in a navy blue and green double-breasted jacket paired with a navy button-up shirt and striped pants in brown, tan, and red hues.

In the scene, he appeared to blow a whistle amidst a street adorned with small American flags, adding to the ambiance of the period setting.

The actor's dedication to his role as the iconic musician was evident as he immersed himself in the nighttime shoot.

Timothée Chalamet, portraying Bob Dylan, and Monica Barbaro, playing Joan Baez, were captured filming a scene together in New Jersey for James Mangold's upcoming biopic.

In one snapshot, a crew member is seen discussing props on the sidewalk, while another showcases a bearded extra standing next to a stoop, with a motor scooter parked nearby.

Chalamet, who demonstrated his musical talent in Wonka, has dedicated himself to embodying Dylan's unique voice, working closely with a vocal coach.



