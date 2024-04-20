Tori Spelling confronts Andy Cohen: 'Wasn’t I O.G. Beverly Hills?'

Tori Spelling challenges Real Housewives casting decision.

Tori Spelling, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has stirred up conversation on her latest podcast, MissSpelling, by addressing an old issue with Andy Cohen regarding her absence from consideration for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the recent episode released on Friday, the 50-year-old actress opened up about her conversation with Cohen, where she queried him about the prospect of joining the popular reality show.

Spelling recounted, "Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times."

She expressed her surprise at Cohen's response, stating, "He was like, Yeah, we keep getting this question."

And I’m like, "So, Andy, what’s the answer?" He was like, "Eh, I don’t know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it."

The actress further elaborated on her perplexity, noting her existing relationships with the cast members of RHOBH.

Despite her familiarity with the circle, Spelling revealed her puzzlement over never receiving the anticipated call to join the show.

Tori emphasized her long-standing connections with the cast and questioned why she hasn't been approached for the show despite her status as the original Beverly Hills resident.

Addressing her discussions with Andy Cohen, Spelling disclosed, "I go, every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history."

Expressing her confusion, she added, "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don’t understand."

Spelling hinted at possible reasons for Cohen's reluctance to consider her for RHOBH, suggesting it might be linked to her financial situation rather than her personality.

She admitted, "What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive," hinting at her financial struggles by stating, "Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.'