Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' smashes Spotify records

Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology (TTPD), is already making waves, breaking records within hours of its release.

The Grammy-winning artist has achieved a remarkable feat as her latest creation surpassed Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter to claim the title of the biggest debut for a 2024 album on Spotify in just nine hours.



Her album garnered 300.41 million on-demand official streams in its first full week, but Swift's 'TTPD' quickly outpaced it.

Simultaneously, the Anti-Hero hitmaker's album soared to number one in over 60 countries on iTunes.

Her track Fortnight is poised to become her most successful song yet, topping charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and 33 other countries on Apple Music within nine hours of release.

Swift's dominance extends beyond streaming platforms; 'TTPD' has secured the title of the best-selling album in the US for 2024 and has also made history as the biggest debut on Amazon Music.

Projections suggest it could sell 2 million copies in its first week in the US alone.

Among the standout tracks, Fortnight, Florida!!!, Down Bad, and So Long London are currently leading in streams on Spotify.

Critics have showered Swift's latest effort with acclaim, with Rolling Stone awarding it a perfect score of 100.

Music journalist Rob Sheffield praised the album's fusion of intimacy from Folklore and Evermore with the synth-pop elements of Midnights, describing it as 'wildly ambitious and gloriously chaotic.'