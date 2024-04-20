Rihanna stuns London crowd with British accent at FENTY X Puma

Rihanna, the multifaceted icon, graced the FENTY X Puma Creepy Phatty event in London on Wednesday, captivating attendees with her charm and talent.
Responding to a reporter's request, the star slipped into a British accent, eliciting laughter from the crowd.
With a smile and hand over her mouth, she quipped, "Oh my God," staying in character as she expressed faux embarrassment, saying, "I'm so f****n embarrassed, it's going to be awful."
She donned platinum blonde locks complemented by a fringe and sleek hairstyle, accentuated by bold red lipstick and matching nails.
The event marked a celebration of Rihanna's FENTY X PUMA Creepy Phatty line, notably featuring her reinterpretation of the original Puma Creeper shoes, known as the Creeper Phatty.
Available in three distinct colors - totally taupe, green fog, and warm white - the striking footwear debuted on April 17, accessible through Puma.com, Puma stores, and select global retailers.
