Salma Hayek pays heartfelt tribute to Kennedy Odede for making it to Time's 100 list

Salma Hayek honours Kennedy Odede for making it to TIME's 100 influential list

Hollywood beauty Salma Hayek has recently honoured Kenyan social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede for his positive contributions to the slums in Kenya.



Sharing snippets of her essay on Instagram, Salma praised social worker Kennedy, who is named among TIME's 100 most influential people of 2024, for his work in "building schools for the most vulnerable girls, training programs for men to combat domestic violence, safe houses for survivors, community libraries, employment programs, innovative clean-water kiosks, a community cooperative bank".

The Desperado actress described Kennedy as an "unstoppable force for justice," who started "more than 20 years ago in his home in Kibera has now reached more than three million Kenyans" over the years.

In the caption, Salma congratulations Kennedy for achieving his milestone.

"Congratulations @kenodede when I lose hope that things can’t change and we’re stuck as a society, I think of you and that gives me hope because you are living proof that anything is possible," wrote the 57-year-old.

The Everly actress said, "I hope that your well deserved place on @TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world will allow more dreamers like me to find your story and the work you do with SHOFCO."

In the end, Salma added, "If you want to learn more about this extraordinary man’s journey swipe left or click the link in my bio."

The actress fans showered their love on the post, with one remarked, "Proud always one step forward to try to make the world a better place."



"Excellent Salma ! I admire You because you're unstoppable too," added another user.