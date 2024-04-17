Taylor Swift fans speculate new ‘TTPD’ lyrics are about her ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before their breakup was confirmed in April 2023

Taylor Swift’s fans have a sharp eye for detail.

Just days ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, the 34-year-old popstar has been treating fans to glimpses from the album, such as lyrics and other Easter eggs.

Most recently, she collaborated with Spotify for a TTPD installation in Los Angeles, featuring an open-air poetry library meticulously curated to reflect the thematic direction of the new record.

As Swifties flooded the exhibit, some noticed some very telling lyrics, which read, “Even statues crumble / If they’re made to wait.”

Fans were quick to connect the dots between the lyrics and Swift’s previous long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn.

The most common theory circulating online was that Swift waited for six years to tie the knot with Alwyn, which they ultimately never did due to Alwyn’s unwillingness.

“My girlie wanted to be his bride so much,” one fan wrote on X, while another chimed in, “she waited six years for that ring.”



The multi-Grammy winner dated Alwyn for six years before their breakup was confirmed in April 2023.

They spent most of their time away from the public eye in Alwyn’s home country of England, leading fans to speculate that the lyrics are from the track, So Long, London.