Taylor Swift shares rare detail of Joe Alwyn romance she disliked

Taylor Swift hinted at a big detail which may have led to the eventual break up from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

In a resurfaced clip, Swift admitted that she hated “hiding” in her relationships from the public, via Us Weekly.

“To me, it all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it then you, I guess, hide or whatever but I don’t really like that,” Swift said during a 2012 interview on The Chatty Man.

“Because it makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m a fugitive, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a relationship! Better put on a mask and stuff!’”

The Lover musician and Alwyn were very private during the entirety of their relationship as they were rarely seen together in the public.

In the video, Swift noted that she would rather just “live my life” than worry about what others think. “I feel like if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, that would be good,” she said.

The interview came four years before she began dating Alwyn in 2016. The pair broke up in early 2023.