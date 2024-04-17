Meghan Markle will not film cooking show at Montecito home

Meghan Markle will not be welcoming fans into her kitchen in the Montecito home she shares with husband Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex will be shooting “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship” at a different house in their California town.

The show is in line with the lifestyle branch launch, which was unveiled last month, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan unveiled her first product from her brand: a strawberry jam. Many influencers have shared that they received a goody basket from the Duchess with the jam from the limited batch of jam.

The brand is set to offer edible treats like jams and will also feature cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear, pet accessories and more under the American Riviera Orchard name.

Apart from Meghan’s new venture, Prince Harry is also set to release a documentary on a sport he loves on Netflix, a part of their multi-million deal.

Produced by the Sussexes, the docuseries follows the world of professional polo and was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

Prince Harry has been an amateur polo player for years and has been seen working behind the camera.