Sydney Sweeney fails to impress producer Carol Baum: 'She can't act'

Sydney Sweeney faced a big blow as a top Hollywood producer Carol Baum did not approve of her acting skills.

In a conversation with Janet Maslin, who is a New York Times film critic, the Shining Through producer said that the Euphoria star is not 'pretty and also cannot act' in films.



She said, "There's an actress who everybody loves now - Sydney Sweeney."

Carol added, "I don't get her. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it."

She stated, "I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie - [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other."

Carol, who teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, said, "I said to my class, Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?''

It is pertinent to mention here that Sydney rose to fame with her presence in HBO's hit series Euphoria.

The 26-year-old actress was recently seen in three big projects including Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate.