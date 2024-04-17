Archie, Lilibet to ‘blame’ mom Meghan Markle for ‘selfish’ decision

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet may regrets over mom Meghan Markle’s decision

Meghan Markle is beginning to worry that her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be holding her accountable in the future for her move.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after they stepped down from their senior royal positions, given their grievances with the royals. Now, royal author Tom Quinn claims that the Duchess of Sussex will be regretting this decision.

The author explained that Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, may blame their mother for making a decision that was selfish and deprived them of something huge.

Quinn told The Mirror that Meghan’s aristocrat friends in the UK revealed that the Duchess “misses” some aspects of the royal life, but she is adamant to not return as she’s still “furious” with the royals.

“We should always remember that phrase ‘never say never,’ because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan,” Quinn said.

Quinn quoted Meghan’s UK pals that she “worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have reportedly have no relation with the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.