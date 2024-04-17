Ariana Grande’s grandmother receives plaque in honor of new Billboard record

Marjorie Grande, 98, was credited as co-writer on the track ‘Ordinary Things’ on ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande’s grandmother recently made history on Billboard charts by becoming the oldest person to be featured on the Hot 100 charts.

Now, 98-year-old Marjorie Grande – whom Ariana fondly refers to as “Nonna” – has received a plaque in honour of the feat.

Celebrating the achievement, the 30-year-old popstar took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of her Nonna holding the massive plaque given by Billboard and “certified with love.”

“Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100,” Ariana wrote in the caption, further expressing her gratitude, “we love and thank you.”

Marjorie was credited as a co-writer on Ariana’s song Ordinary Things from her new album Eternal Sunshine. In the song, the Grammy-winner used a soundbite from a conversation she recorded between Marjorie and her friend.

Ordinary Things – the final song on Eternal Sunshine – debuted No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot 100.



In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe last month, the We Can’t Be Friends hitmaker reflected that the song answers a question that the entire album poses: “How do I know if I’m in the right relationship?”

The Grammy-winner revealed she found the answer when she heard her Nonna talking about her late husband, Frank Grande, and the heartfelt words were used in the song’s outro.