European monarch confirms plans for abdication in favour of son

Another abdication might be on the horizon.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg confirmed his plans to abdicate the throne to his eldest son and heir apparent, the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, in near future.

In a conversation with French publication La Libre, published Tuesday, the head of the state of the small European nation said it was “obvious” that he “intends to retire at some point.”

However, he refused to divulge exact timeline of when he intends to take the big decision.

“All this is planned in family consultation” he told the outlet. “I find that it is very important to give young people a perspective.”

“There are plans, it will happen,” Henri doubled down on his desire to pass the throne over to Guillaume at the right time.

As for if he had picked a date for the abdication, the Grand Duke affirmed: “Yes, but I won’t tell you that!”

Should the monarch decides to abdicate the throne this year, he will be the second one to do so after Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who gave her throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik in January.