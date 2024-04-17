Olivia Williams recalls ‘harrowing’ experience on Friends set

Olivia Williams recalls appearing as a guest star on Friends

Olivia Williams recently recalled her guest appearance on the iconic sitcom Friends, saying it was a 'harrowing' experience.

Speaking to The Independent, Olivia recalled being uncomfortable by the treatment of another guest, who starred on Friends at the time.

Williams, who appeared as the flirty bridesmaid and friend of Emily’s, Felicity, recounted an instance from the show, revealing that "things didn’t run quite as smoothly behind-the-scenes" as they did on TV.



Olivia Williams starred as Emily's birdesmaid on Friends

She explained what it was like being part of the show that ruled the early 90s’ and 2000s’, noting: "Well, just as an example, I was taken to the studio in a shared car with a wonderful actress whose character, I think, was called ‘Old Woman’."

The Brit went on to continue, referring to the unknown celebrity as "distinguished and very good," adding: "At one point, a producer – who shall remain nameless – just yelled at her: 'You’re not funny!'

"And she didn’t come back the next day. So, that was alarming."

The actress, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in Netflix’s The Crown, further opened up about the show’s set of protocols, revolving around 'perfect' hair, and makeup.

She explained: "Oh and Friends was a brand, and you had to fit the brand. You go into hair and make-up and you’re told, 'There’s a look here, this is what we do.'"

"And that involved, essentially, plucking off all of your eyebrows."

The 55-year-old actress admitted that she had to beg for her eyebrows, adding: "Literally, 'please don’t take my eyebrows off, I might need them in another job!'"

However, she concluded her statement by adding: "But yes, that’s the sense in which it was harrowing."