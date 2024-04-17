Kelly Clarkson gets into the spring spirit

Kelly Clarkson pulls off another stellar look on her show

Kelly Clarkson was recently spotted, pulling off another stellar look on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Welcoming her latest guests, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as singer Shaina Taub, Kelly donned a co-ord set, embracing the Spring season.

The host sported a white, short-sleeve jacket with a delicate belt, twinning it with the same color shorts and sky-high heels.

She further topped off the look, wearing a bold red lip which was accompanied by her long blonde hair, falling in soft waves over her shoulders.

She took to Instagram to introduce the guests on her show.

In the picture, Kelly could be seen standing next to her guests, Clinton and Taub.

Captioning the post it read: “It's a Whole Lotta Woman today on Kelly with Secretary @hillaryclinton and @suffsmusical creator @shainataub PLUS a special update from Rania and the @liteararysociety!”



Meanwhile, the comments section was abuzz with fans leaving heartfelt notes for the singer.



One fan praised Clarkson’s look, noting, “Kelly’s outfit,” adding a fire emoji.

While another commented: "Fabulous!!!!"

A third gushed, adding: "OMG Kelly. One of her best looks,"

"Awesome queen!" a fan commented along with, "So beautiful Kelly."