Orlando Bloom makes fun of Katy Perry's malfunctioning American Idol outfit

Before everything 'broke' live on American Idol, Orlando Bloom couldn't resist making fun of his fiancée Katy Perry's fancy ensemble.



The British actor ridiculed his partner's appearance on Instagram, drawing comparisons between it and a kitchen tool. Katy, 39, vocalist of Firework, had shared pictures of her outfit on social media. While most people were praising the metallic top, Orlando wasn't as complimentary.

He jibed: "Glad I could bend that frying pan with my bare hands for you baby." Katy couldn't help but respond with a witty comment of her own, jokingly hitting back: "@orlandobloom wow good one and I didn’t even write it this time."

Actor Alexander James Rodriguez couldn't resist joining in on the humour between the two, saying: "@orlandobloom hehe let’s hope it’s not bent around your ear later!!"

Her subsequent post captured the exact moment the concerned clothing "broke" and stopped being covered. She posted a video of the dress malfunction, which occurred during Roman Collins' stirring performance on American Idol of James Brown's It's a Man's Man's Man's World.

Katy laughed off the situation at the time stating: "That song... um... broke my top off... I guess it is a woman's world!"