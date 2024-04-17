Netflix adds Steve Buscemi to 'Wednesday' Season 2 cast

Steve Buscemi is an eight-time Emmy award nominee

Steve Buscemi has been tapped by Netflix for Wednesday season two.

Variety reported on Tuesday, April 16 that the 66-year-old actor joined the cast of the comedy horror series starring Jenna Ortega.

Though the makers have kept the character details under wraps, sources have reported that Buscemi will appear in the series as the principal of Nevermore Academy.

Moreover, the legendary actor is known for his ability to helm roles in both the drama and comedy genres.

He has lent his finesse acting chops to a plethora of films, including Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and The Death of Stalin.

The acclaimed character actor has also appeared in various shows, such as Boardwalk Empire, Miracle Workers, and season five of The Sopranos.

He also made memorable guest appearances on shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In addition to his films and show credit, Buscemi won the Emmy Award for best short-form variety series in 2016 for Park Bench with Steve Buscemi.

The eight-time Emmy nominee has bagged several nods for Boardwalk Empire and for starring and directing in The Sopranos.