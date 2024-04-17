Meghan Markle doubts Prince William's intentions as Harry prepares UK return

Meghan Markle’s fears about Prince Harry are getting closer to becoming true as date of his UK return nears.



The Duke of Sussex is set to visit his home country to attend a church service in honour of 10 years of The Invictus Games next month.

He is also believed to inquire after the royal family, including King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who are currently embroiled in their respective cancer battles.

Speaking to OK! magazine, an insider relayed the duchess’ fears about her husband being used by the royal members should he tries to mend the rift.

“She thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William,” claimed the source.

“She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him. She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her, but she fears she’s losing control over this situation,” they explained of the Suits alum.

"This isn’t all on Harry but because of the current situation, there’s no way William will offer an olive branch.

“Meghan just doesn’t want to see him hurt again as it’s taken him years to finally get over the fallout,” the insider added.