Kelly Clarkson hit with new lawsuit by ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is fighting back the musician’s latest lawsuit.



Blackstock responded to the former American Idol winner’s latest lawsuit on Monday in which she claimed that she should be awarded more than the $2.6 million that a California labour commissioner ruled.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, Blackstock and his management firm Starstruck Management deny “each and every allegation” raised by the pop superstar.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker has accused them of violating state labour laws since 2007 when she entered into an oral agreement with the company.

The filings states that the decision made in November 2023 “is binding on Clarkson” because she did not “file a notice of appeal within 10 days” from when the ruling was made.

At the time, a California labour commissioner ruled that Blackstock owes his ex-wife $2,641,374 in commissions.

The documents further added that “any alleged illegal procurement” obtained from acting as the TV personality’s “unlicensed talent agency” has already been paid out partially or in full to Clarkson and Blackstock’s community estate.

The documents also read Clarkson’s “complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck,” arguing it’s “barred for failure.”