Prince Harry’s US visa case causing ‘immense stress’ ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry ongoing US visa case is beginning to worry him ahead of his visit to home country next month.



The Duke of Sussex’s visa application was recently submitted to a federal judge to decide whether the royal had lied on it about his past drug use.

The Heritage Foundation’s attempt to make Harry’s visa detail public are now stressing him out, claimed royal expert and author Tom Quinn to The Mirror.

Quinn explained that Harry “could even be asked to leave the country if what he said on his immigration forms fails to match his claims in Spare.”

He continued, “According to the couple’s friends, Harry is horribly stressed but as ever he has hired the best lawyers money can buy.”

“It would never have occurred to Harry that being really open about his drug use in Spare might lead to problems with his US Visa application,” Quinn further added.

“He’s incredibly naive having grown up in a world where everything is done for you and you are automatically given advice and leant on to do the right thing.”

Prince Harry had detailed his past drug use in his explosive memoir, Spare. According to USCIS, lying on your visa application is considered a crime and Harry could be deported if found that he has lied.