David, Victoria Beckham face threat to marriage as new ‘secrets' unfold

David, Victoria Beckham face new threat to marriage

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, face a new threat as investigative journalist Tom Bower is all set to publish an explosive tell-all book about their private lives.

As reported by The Mirror, Tom is all set to shed light on the "surprising insight into the reality of 'Brand Beckham'" in his book, The House of Beckham: Money, S** and Power.

The journalist said, "The Beckhams made sure that quite a lot of people wouldn't talk to me. But I did find enough people to talk to and got a lot of very interesting revelations. It was a book that surprised me."

He added, "We think we know everything. But in fact there is an enormous amount we don't know – which the public will find out."

Tom will also touch the juicy topics like David's alleged affairs in his book.

The book's publication house, HarperCollins, described the upcoming title on their website as, "Through extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders, Britain’s most celebrated investigative biographer, Tom Bower, has unearthed a succession of revelations that give surprising insight into the reality of 'Brand Beckham.'"

The statement added, "Exploring the couple’s relationship, and the truth about their football and fashion careers, their finances and their new life in Miami, The House Of Beckham unravels the extraordinary reality of the business-savvy cultural icons to tell an engrossing, often astonishing story of money, s** and power."



For the unversed, David tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.