‘Immaculate’ starring Sydney Sweeney unveils digital release date

Sydney Sweeney was a producer in immaculate with her husband Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate is coming to scare the audience from the comfort of their own homes.

According to Variety, the horror movie is headed to release on digital platforms and will be available for digital purchases and rentals as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the film, which initially premiered at SXSW, will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting June 11.

Immaculate made its theatrical debut on March 22, racking over $12 million at the domestic box on its opening.

The 26-year-old actress also contributed to the project as a producer alongside her fiancée, Jonathan Davino.

In the 2024 film, Sweeney was reunited with director Michael Mohan, the duo previously worked on The Voyeurs, and Everything Sucks.

In a conversation with the outlet, the Madame Web actress shed light on on the script of the horror venture that she got before auditioning for Euphoria.

"So the script has been around for ten years — I auditioned for it when I was 16. And it was a very different draft," she recalled.

"I called the writer, Andrew Lobel, and got the clean, original draft, then reworked it to fit who I am today, keeping a lot of the same themes and storylines," Sweeney continued.

"And one of the biggest ones that carried over was something innately in the project that, sadly, is still a topic of discussion today," she added.

Immaculate starred Sweeney as an American nun, Sister Cecilia, who transfers to a convent in the Italian countryside.